Chilling testimony in Rohde murder trial

The only information Holmes had received at the time was that Susan had committed suicide and he thought that Rohde was only voicing his grief and guilt. He did not think Rohde was admitting to murder.

“I tried to comfort him‚ I tried to tell him it wasn’t his fault. I told him the family all loved him‚” said Holmes.

Rohde was the chief executive of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty and stands accused of murdering Susan during the company’s annual conference which was held at the estate.

According to the state in 2016 Susan found out that Rohde was having an affair with an estate agent. She insisted on going along to the conference which was also attended by his mistress.

A fight broke out between the couple and the state claims Rohde beat Susan up. She sustained broken ribs‚ abrasions‚ and she swallowed significant amounts of her own blood as a result.