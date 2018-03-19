South Africa

Coligny 'sunflower murder case' held up by tongue twister

19 March 2018 - 12:35 By Boitumelo Tshehle
The North West High Court has adjourned for five minutes after the court interpreter could not translate the contents of the indictment.

Judge Ronald Hendricks asked the defence lawyers Hennie du Plessis and Pieter Smit and state prosecutor Rapula Molefe to talk in chambers after the interpreter could not pronounce the charges laid against the accused.

The accused‚ Pieter Dooreward and Phillip Schutte‚ arrived in court wearing black jackets and black ties. They are facing charges of murder‚ intimidation‚ kidnapping‚ unlawful possession of a firearm and theft.

The two allegedly killed Matlhomola Mosweu in April at Scotland informal settlement in Coligny after accusing him of stealing a sunflower.

According to the court papers‚ the two claimed that they had put Mosweu on the back of a bakkie‚ intending to take him to the police and that he had jumped out of the moving van and injured his neck.

The accused said the victim had died on his way to hospital. The main witness‚ who is under the witness protection programme‚ said the teen was thrown out of a moving bakkie. The trial is expected to continue after a new interpreter has been found.

