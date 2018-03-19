"Drought increases the transmission of bacterial and viral infection through food and water borne processes. Due to their immature immune systems‚ and continued lack of water sanitation‚ diarrhoea continues to be the leading cause of death in infants and young children in South Africa."

Another factor that contributes to the infant mortality rate is that millions of the country’s poorest people are struggling to access enough clean drinking water.

"Feeding an infant eight times a day on formula requires 24 litres of clean water a day‚ and about 170 litres a week‚" the NGOs said.

In an attempt to reduce the impact of the drought‚ the three organisations have partnered to launch Dare2Care. This campaign aims to support children under five by helping prevent the spread of diarrheal disease through various interventions.

One of their campaigns‚ "Kits4Kids"‚ is a call to action to bring emergency relief to mothers‚ babies and all citizens affected by the drought in water-stressed provinces. In July‚ Kits4Kids plans to distribute 20‚000 care packs containing sanitation and water purification kits to the Western Cape’s most needy.

