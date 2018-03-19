The 45-year-old man who allegedly raped his domestic worker and forced her to perform oral sex on his dog claims to have been in a romantic relationship with the victim.

Willem Kroukamp‚ 45‚ today submitted a formal bail application in the Bronkhorspruit Magistrate's Court. He is facing ten charges ranging from rape and sexual assault to kidnapping.

The incident allegedly took place at Kroukamp's parents' home in Raimar Park.

In his affidavit‚ that was read out in court by his lawyer‚ Ehleketani Maluleke‚ Kroukamp alleged to have been in a romantic relationship with the victim.

“This was not the first time we had sex. We had consensual sex because we are in a relationship. We used to even drink alcohol together and there are people who can testify to that effect‚” the court heard.

Kroukamp further told the court that he was once married to a black woman who died in an accident. “I was married to a black South African woman who passed on in a car accident in 2005. Her name was Sarah Kroukamp and I haven’t gotten married since because I still love her.”

Maluleke read a letter from the Department of Home Affairs in Bronkhorspruit certifying that Kroukamp’s late wife was born Sarah Sekenisile.

The bail application continues.

Kroukamp previously failed to convince the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court that he should be referred for mental observation.

Magistrate Jacob Tsatsi agreed with the state that the defence had failed to demonstrate that the suspect had signs of mental illness‚ saying psychologist Dr Masase Bake had in fact testified that the accused had no signs of mental illness.

- SowetanLIVE