South Africa

'We were in a relationship,' claims man accused of forcing domestic worker to commit bestiality

19 March 2018 - 13:03 By Tankiso Makhetha
Gavel on the auction block. File photo.
Gavel on the auction block. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The 45-year-old man who allegedly raped his domestic worker and forced her to perform oral sex on his dog claims to have been in a romantic relationship with the victim.

Willem Kroukamp‚ 45‚ today submitted a formal bail application in the Bronkhorspruit Magistrate's Court. He is facing ten charges ranging from rape and sexual assault to kidnapping.

The incident allegedly took place at Kroukamp's parents' home in Raimar Park.

In his affidavit‚ that was read out in court by his lawyer‚ Ehleketani Maluleke‚ Kroukamp alleged to have been in a romantic relationship with the victim.

“This was not the first time we had sex. We had consensual sex because we are in a relationship. We used to even drink alcohol together and there are people who can testify to that effect‚” the court heard.

Kroukamp further told the court that he was once married to a black woman who died in an accident. “I was married to a black South African woman who passed on in a car accident in 2005. Her name was Sarah Kroukamp and I haven’t gotten married since because I still love her.”

Maluleke read a letter from the Department of Home Affairs in Bronkhorspruit certifying that Kroukamp’s late wife was born Sarah Sekenisile.

The bail application continues.

Kroukamp previously failed to convince the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court that he should be referred for mental observation.

Magistrate Jacob Tsatsi agreed with the state that the defence had failed to demonstrate that the suspect had signs of mental illness‚ saying psychologist Dr Masase Bake had in fact testified that the accused had no signs of mental illness.

- SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Man accused of forcing domestic worker into sex acts with dog back in court

A man arrested for allegedly raping his domestic worker and then forcing her to perform sexual acts with his dog is expected to appear in the ...
News
6 days ago

Domestic helper found dead at workplace

A woman‚ believed to be in her 40s‚ was found dead this afternoon in a residence in Elardus Park in Pretoria East‚ ER24 said on Friday.
News
2 months ago

Tanzanian domestic workers in the Gulf face abuse, exploitation: group

Female domestic workers from Tanzania are being physically and sexually abused and exploited by employers in the Gulf, a rights group said Tuesday.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Mandela Bridge to be in total darkness for Earth Hour Sci-Tech
  2. 144 dead, 1‚400 'tortured', R162m in damages, Esidimeni officials still free South Africa
  3. Esidimeni judgment - five damning quotes South Africa
  4. 'Money only a halfway milestone - We want prosecutions for Life Esidimeni ... South Africa
  5. Plane crashes on the decline South Africa

Latest Videos

Pops goes the plastic
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
X