“Aarto takes away the criminality of certain traffic violations. The more serious ones will still be dealt with under the Criminal Procedure Act. These are such as people that are driving while being drunk‚ excessive speeding … But most of the traffic infringements‚ we don’t want to deal with them under the Criminal Procedures Act.

“If you pay a traffic fine under the Criminal Procedure Act‚ it means‚ number one‚ you accept you are guilty. If you accept that you are guilty‚ it is under the Criminal Procedure Act that you accept that your behaviour was criminal. You [may] find yourself in a position where you attract a criminal record. Later on in life it makes it difficult for your own economic activity. By taking infringements out of the Criminal Procedure Act‚ it is one of the benefits that you will not attract a criminal record when you acknowledge that you were wrong.

“It also gives us the opportunity of addressing one’s behaviour in order to change it. Aarto is not just a punishment tool. It is about rehabilitating people‚ changing behaviour‚ attitude and mindset. It is about reminding them of their responsibility – what they need to do to protect their own lives and other road users.”

Dembovsky‚ however‚ says the bill is flawed.

“It is an abomination. It has nothing to do with road safety. It has everything to do with collecting and generating revenue… If the department of transport wanted to implement a point demerit system for driving licences‚ all it had to do was write a few regulations into the National Road Traffic Act.

"That it could have done decades ago… In fact‚ what the department has done‚ it has come along and written a whole complicated Act to exclude the courts from the process of judging whether a person is guilty or not‚ and put you as a motorist in a position where you don’t have a right to a fair trial‚” said Dembovsky.