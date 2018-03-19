Drought-stricken Cape Town counts the cost

Winemaker Marlize Jacobs looks out across the parched brown earth that sustains her award-winning vines, surveying the effects of the water crisis ravaging Cape Town and surrounding areas.

"It's the strangest thing -- I think vines like to suffer. When the berries are shrinking, there's more concentration of flavours," she said, describing the impact on her crop of the worst drought in 100 years.

The Western Cape region has gone without significant rains for more than three years, forcing South Africa's second city to slash residential water consumption by more than 60 percent.

Wine flavours may benefit, but water-intensive businesses like Marlize's farm, 35 kilometres east of Cape Town, have borne the brunt of the water crisis.

"It's the fourth year in a row that we're having lower production and there is a shortage of wine," said Marlize, 48.

"Water costs have increased by about 100 percent. We're absolutely only giving water to keep the vines alive -- not any more than that."