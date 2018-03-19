Environmental groups are fuming after Eskom applied for another postponement to regulations that would reduce pollution from one of their power plants.

The Highveld Environmental Justice Network and the Life After Coal Campaign‚ which includes the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER)‚ Earthlife Africa Johannesburg and groundWork‚ objected to Eskom applying for a postponement for their Tutuka power station - near Standerton in Mpumalanga - to comply with the minimum emission standards (MES).

MES is the maximum amount of air pollution allowed. The standards were first published in 2010 and required Eskom’s coal-fired power stations to comply with certain levels by April 1‚ 2015‚ and stricter levels five years later in 2020.

Naledzi Environmental Consultants‚ on behalf of Eskom‚ said in a document that sets out the background to Eskom’s application that Tutuka will not be able to comply due to “various constraints”.