Government must pay R1,2-million to Life Esidimeni families

“All the facts here point to cruelty‚” he said on the final day of arbitration hearings into the tragedy in which he said victims and their families had to be compensated.

Families of the mental patients treated cruelly by government must each receive payments of R20,000 for their funeral expenses‚ R180,000 for shock and psychological trauma and R1-million in constitutional damages.

Government is supposed to pay the compensation in a lump sum no later than three months from Monday.

Moseneke said although arbitration was unusual‚ it was intended to give closure to families and a chance to mourn and grieve.

As a sign of respect the former chief justice read out the names of the victims of the marathon project.