The kingpins of the criminal organisation responsible for looting South Africa’s coast of 400 tonnes of abalone and shipping it to Hong Kong were sentenced in the Cape Town High Court on Monday.

The marathon case which has been running for 11 years came to an end with Judge Patrick Gamble handing down 15-year jail sentences to two of the accused‚ Adriaan Wildschutt and Tony Du Toit.

Willem van Rensburg was sentenced to 8 years in prison and Phillip Miller to four years while a fifth accused‚ Johannes Liebenberg‚ received a one-year suspended sentence.

But Van Rensburg‚ Wildschutt‚ and Du Toit were granted bail with strict conditions right after sentencing after they were also granted leave to appeal against their sentences at the Supreme Court of Appeals in Bloemfontein.

Van Rensburg‚ Wildschutt‚ and Du Toit were found guilty of racketeering under the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act (POCA) for their roles in running the syndicate.