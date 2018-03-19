As 135 claimants - survivors and families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni relocation debacle - were awarded R1.2 million each as compensation on Monday‚ no criminal action has as yet been taken against any of the officials behind the decisions that led to the tragedy.

Journalists asked Gauteng Premier David Makhura if he would pursue criminal charges against those government officials censured by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke‚ for their roles in the relocation of mental patients from the Life Esidimeni facilities to poorly equipped premises that left 144 dead and 1‚400 mental patients experiencing “torture” at NGOs.

Senior officials involved were former director of mental health Makgabo Manamela‚ former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former head of department Barney Selebano.

Makhura said only that criminal investigations are ongoing.

"There should be no stone that must be left unattended to‚" Makhura said.