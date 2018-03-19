SARS commissioner Tom Moyane has refused after he was asked to resign by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Business Day understands that Ramaphosa asked Moyane to resign on Sunday night‚ but Moyane said he would not do so citing the upcoming revenue results announcement as a reason.

According to sources‚ canvassed by Business Day Moyane intended using the results announcement to show his success as commissioner despite the tough economic climate.

With a R48 billion hole in revenue collection piles further pressure on Moyane‚ particularly as his leadership and handling of the allegations against his second in charge Jonas Makwakwa comes under increased scutiny by Parliament's standing committee on finance.

The Presidency‚ contacted for comment on Monday‚ would not confirm or deny that the President had a discussion with Moyane.