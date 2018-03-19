Murder charges can be brought - Bloom on Life Esidimeni

Democratic Alliance Gauteng health spokesman Jack Bloom believes Justice Dikgang Moseneke’s arbitration judgment opens the way for murder charges to be brought against officials behind the Esidimeni saga.

Bloom says he will even lay them if necessary.

Moseneke in his ruling‚ found that Gauteng health department officials acted irrationally when ending the Life Esidimeni contract and moving patients into ill-equipped NGOs. He found senior officials including former MEC Qedani Mahlangu breached the Constitution.

The Constitution requires officials to act rationally and not make arbitrary decisions.