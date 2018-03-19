Life Esidimeni: Moseneke finds officials behaved unconstitutionally

The reasons given by the officials for the decision to end the Life Esidimeni contract were not cogent‚ said Justice Dikgang Moseneke on Monday on the last day of the hearings.

Moseneke is reading parts of his judgment explaining what award he will make to families of some of the 144 dead. He has found against officials and found they acted unconstitutionally.

The hearings were held to help families find closure and equitable redress after government forcibly moved 1 700 mentally ill patients into ill-equipped illegal NGOs.

Moseneke described the move as an arbitrary mass discharge of patients and the care received by patients as "torture".