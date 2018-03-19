There has been a marked decline in the number of private aircraft accidents in the past three years‚ but more still needs to be done‚ director of civil aviation Poppy Khoza said on Monday.

Briefing the media on the work of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)‚ Khoza said these accidents happened in the general aviation area.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with commercial scheduled operations‚ the normal airlines as we know them.

“Here we still have a problem‚ a problem that seems to be slowly diminishing in that when we compare accidents in the past three years … [there is] a decline‚” Khoza said.

Khoza said there had been a 50% reduction in aircraft accidents when comparing the statistics of four years ago and the statistics of 2016/2017 financial year.

“We saw 144 accidents four years ago. At the end of 2016/2017‚ we had 72 accidents‚ a 50 percent reduction.”