Public order police were kept busy since 5am on Monday after groups of protesters barricaded roads with burning tyres and blocked access at various toll roads in KwaZulu-Natal.

SAPS spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said police were deployed to Marianhill‚ Mtunzini‚ Mvoti and the Tongaat toll plazas since the early hours of Monday morning. She said traffic was slow but that the police were keeping protesters off the roads.

Social media sites‚ including Traffic KZN‚ warned motorists about delays and blockages as well as potential danger from protesters who were breaking bottles and burning tyres.

The protest action comes after a social media warning that the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) had received a protest action notification from staff that they would embark on a strike at the various toll gates in KZN. However‚ the staff grievance is between Intertoll‚ the company that manages toll plazas‚ and workers.