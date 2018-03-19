South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane has refused to resign after he was asked to do so by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sources told TimesLIVE's sister publication Business Day that Ramaphosa asked Moyane to resign on Sunday night‚ but Moyane said he would not do so‚ citing the upcoming revenue results announcement as a reason.

According to the sources‚ Moyane intended using the results announcement to show his success as commissioner despite the tough economic climate.

A R48-billion hole in revenue collection is piling further pressure on Moyane‚ particularly as his leadership and handling of the allegations against his former second in charge‚ Jonas Makwakwa‚ comes under increased scrutiny by Parliament’s standing committee on finance.