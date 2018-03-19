'Students should even be able to watch porn' says UKZN student

Student representative council head Fulufhelo T’tsi‚ said: “As it stands there are so many students who have not received their funding. Some of them are coming to us for assistance. We are actually contributing from our own pockets so that they can eat. This is not how it is supposed to be. There is money that has been put aside for these first-year students.

“All these first-year students must be given residences‚ because some of them - who are staying in private accommodation - have been chased out by their landlords. They must also be given meal allowances.

T’tsi also claimed that living conditions at some student residences were unacceptable. “We have a crisis here. We have filthy residences‚ they are not adequate for students to learn in. We have been raising this with management.

“Those residences we have got are unacceptable. We want management to engage the landlords about the conditions.”