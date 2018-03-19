South Africa

'Where is Duduzane Zuma?' asks Twitter

19 March 2018 - 08:03 By Nico Gous
President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

A tweet purported to be by Duduzane Zuma‚ in defence of his father and former president Jacob‚ prompted questions from Twitter users about where he is in the world.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday announced it would prosecute Jacob Zuma on 16 charges of racketeering‚ money laundering‚ fraud and corruption in relation to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

Duduzane tweeted after the announcement: “Zuma did what the nation asked and resigned. He does not deserve this treatment‚ he abandoned his family and went to exile to liberate his own people who are today against him. Today I’m referred to as a refugee‚ because of the sacrifices my father did for his people.”

He added on Saturday: “I note that in my previous tweet I mentioned that I was labelled as a ‘refugee’‚ which was a mistake for ‘foreigner’. I was born in Mozambique‚ we’ve seen Mr Malema obsess about that. As for a fugitive‚ I disagree‚ I have done nothing wrong. Doing business with Guptas is not a sin.”

Twitter needed no second invitation to hit back‚ with many asking him to turn on his location settings to see if he was tweeting from Dubai or South Africa.

The leaked Gupta e-mails showed Duduzane had bought an apartment in Dubai with the help of the Guptas and their associates worth almost R18-million in 2015. Duduzane is also a shareholder in several Gupta companies.

Parliament’s public enterprises committee decided last week to subpoena Duduzane and others to appear before its inquiry into state capture. Failure to comply with a subpoena is an offence.

Democratic Alliance MP Natasha Mazzone MP asked Duduzane whether he would show up at a parliamentary inquiry into state capture.

University of Cape Town adjunct law professor Nomboniso Gasa told Duduzane that he was wrong, "Zuma ‘deserves his days in court’ and so do you.”

