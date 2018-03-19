A tweet purported to be by Duduzane Zuma‚ in defence of his father and former president Jacob‚ prompted questions from Twitter users about where he is in the world.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday announced it would prosecute Jacob Zuma on 16 charges of racketeering‚ money laundering‚ fraud and corruption in relation to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

Duduzane tweeted after the announcement: “Zuma did what the nation asked and resigned. He does not deserve this treatment‚ he abandoned his family and went to exile to liberate his own people who are today against him. Today I’m referred to as a refugee‚ because of the sacrifices my father did for his people.”