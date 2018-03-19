'Where is Duduzane Zuma?' asks Twitter
A tweet purported to be by Duduzane Zuma‚ in defence of his father and former president Jacob‚ prompted questions from Twitter users about where he is in the world.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday announced it would prosecute Jacob Zuma on 16 charges of racketeering‚ money laundering‚ fraud and corruption in relation to the multi-billion rand arms deal.
Duduzane tweeted after the announcement: “Zuma did what the nation asked and resigned. He does not deserve this treatment‚ he abandoned his family and went to exile to liberate his own people who are today against him. Today I’m referred to as a refugee‚ because of the sacrifices my father did for his people.”
Zuma did what the nation asked and resigned. He does not deserve this treatment, he abonded his family and went to exile to liberate his own people who are today against him. Today I'm referred to as a refugee because of the sacrifices my father did for his people #ZumaCharges— Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) March 16, 2018
He added on Saturday: “I note that in my previous tweet I mentioned that I was labelled as a ‘refugee’‚ which was a mistake for ‘foreigner’. I was born in Mozambique‚ we’ve seen Mr Malema obsess about that. As for a fugitive‚ I disagree‚ I have done nothing wrong. Doing business with Guptas is not a sin.”
Twitter needed no second invitation to hit back‚ with many asking him to turn on his location settings to see if he was tweeting from Dubai or South Africa.
The leaked Gupta e-mails showed Duduzane had bought an apartment in Dubai with the help of the Guptas and their associates worth almost R18-million in 2015. Duduzane is also a shareholder in several Gupta companies.
Please send your location so we can settle this face to face.— #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa♕ (@AlexSithole) March 17, 2018
Parliament’s public enterprises committee decided last week to subpoena Duduzane and others to appear before its inquiry into state capture. Failure to comply with a subpoena is an offence.
Democratic Alliance MP Natasha Mazzone MP asked Duduzane whether he would show up at a parliamentary inquiry into state capture.
Ok great, so I'm taking that to mean you will be coming to the Public Enterprises enquiry into State Capture at Eskom? Looking forward to the session. https://t.co/tAPWzzsKxk— Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) March 18, 2018
University of Cape Town adjunct law professor Nomboniso Gasa told Duduzane that he was wrong, "Zuma ‘deserves his days in court’ and so do you.”
We respect your father’s sacrifices and those of millions of others @Duduzane__Zuma. You are wrong, Zuma “deserves his days in court” and so do you. The xenophobic comments against you and your sister are shameful and we should all condemn them. Equally, we condemn corruption. https://t.co/z3Zh0FFO4X— Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) March 17, 2018
Dear Dudu, the people of SA realise their wrong. Why don't you #comebackhomeDuduzane so that we can give you a proper apology ritual.— Thebe Phoko (@thebe_phoko) March 17, 2018
Radical Economic Transformation. Before and after. A good story to tell. pic.twitter.com/n9R9SBvxFW— изменник (@Msengana1) March 17, 2018
Come back home wena we need to talk pic.twitter.com/61A5VWXQYp— Nkubi Thage (@Reginah_Thage) March 18, 2018
You forgot to mention the part in which #Zuma came back from exile, started taking massive bribes and tried to sell his country to the Guptas and Putin. #DuduzaneZuma https://t.co/KTkFwUDk5T— Peter Mansfield (@Peterman43) March 17, 2018
😳😳😳😳😳 the audacity to guilt trip SA citizens after emptying the treasury??? Can’t believe this! #zumacharges #DuduzaneZuma #BBNaija https://t.co/xG4Rn4nnKI— Queen2Kay (@queen2_kay) March 17, 2018
If this is indeed #DuduzaneZuma he sounds like mad Bob boys when the writing was on the wall in Zim and they realised the game was over. Sorry nê Dudu. #ZumaCharges #Zuma https://t.co/AOY1h0w6xd— Eileen Nielsen (@Eileenn6) March 17, 2018
