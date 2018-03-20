A number of sex worker arrests end in abuse by police or having to pay bribes

Sex workers in South Africa will be arrested at least four times and will spend an average of 40 hours in custody if they are charged.

More worrying is that one third of sex worker arrests never make it to a police station or courthouse‚ instead often ending in sex workers being abused by police or forced to pay bribes.

These were just some of the findings of The Policing of Sex Work In South Africa survey compiled by NGO’s Sonke Gender Justice and the Sex Worker Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT).

It showed that only 12% of sex workers who were arrested received fines.

The report‚ which was conducted in response to the large volume of human rights violations involving sex workers and police reported to civil society organisations‚ recorded the experiences of 117 sex workers from Gauteng and Mpumalanga.