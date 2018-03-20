An act of kindness that's lasted almost a decade

A kind gesture has resulted in a unique relationship that has lasted nearly a decade.

Neziswa Sokutapa volunteered to feed a wheelchair-bound customer when he popped into the store nine years ago for fish and chips in Kenilworth in Cape Town. They struck up a friendship‚ and the ritual has been repeated ever since.

Due to the nature of his disability‚ the man is unable to speak or use his fingers.

“He cannot speak‚ so you need to read his lips. He struggles a lot to express himself‚ but over the years I have learned to understand him. You need to look in his eyes and pay attention and then you will know what he is trying to say‚” said Sokutapa.

Her act of kindness has drawn widespread praise on social media after pictures of the pair were published.