The father of Michael Komape‚ the child who drowned in a pit toilet at the age of five while at school‚ is determined to “fix” the poor condition of schools in Limpopo. James Komape has started with school libraries.

“This is something that I am doing not only to help the children‚ but I am also doing it in honour of Michael‚” said Komape‚ speaking in Sepedi.

“I don’t want my son to be forgotten‚ I want his name and memory to live on . . . Even before he died‚ we had planned to do this library initiative together‚ so I am continuing it. Once we manage to build a library‚ it will be named after him.”

“Our community needs development … I approached the local chief here at Chebeng [village] … I was granted a piece of land‚ but now I am seeking donations to help me build the library.”

“In the meantime‚ I have started the library drive at Hosea Ntsoane Primary School in Chebeng‚” said Komape. “Books and desks were donated to us‚ with most of the donations coming from Section27.”