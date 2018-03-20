Bolland said that while City initiatives‚ shelters and NGOs have a role to play‚ long-term interventions are necessary to reintegrate homeless people back into society.

“The mentality that a street person has on the streets is very much survival; it is very much short-term thinking‚” said Bolland.

“It’s about trying to get people out of that survival mode first and then focus on upskilling once they’ve left that survival mode.”

Bolland said the City is getting better at dealing with homelessness. “I think they are waking up to the reality that homelessness is not something that goes away very quickly.”

“The public has played a great role in putting pressure on the City and on the councillors to perform better and make more services [available]‚” said Bolland.

Smith said the City’s Street People Reintegration Unit offers social support‚ which includes access to shelters‚ identity documents‚ social grants‚ reunification with family and access to temporary work opportunities through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

“Between July 2017 and February 2018‚ 34 persons were reunified [with their families]‚” said Smith.

Life on the streets

Jennifer Samuels is 64. She has been sleeping on the sidewalk of Buitenkant Street for about three months. “I cannot get into a shelter because it is too expensive for me‚” she said.

Samuels said she does not receive a pension and has no identity document. “I went to [Cape Town] Home Affairs to apply for an ID‚ but they told me I must go to Worcester‚ where I was born. I don’t have money to go there.”

Samuels said she had not heard about the Street People’s Reintegration Unit nor the City’s plan to set up a safe space.

David Jacobs‚ 61‚ said he has been homeless for three years and he had heard about the City’s plan to construct a safe space. Jacobs said he liked the idea of having 24-hour security and storage lockers‚ and would consider making use of such a safe space.