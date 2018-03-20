The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) is not investigating the Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in relation to the SARS High Risk Investigation Unit probe‚ contrary to assertions to this effect‚ it said on Tuesday.

"To put the record straight‚ there are no investigations nor impending charges preferred against Minister Pravin Gordhan‚" the Hawks said in a statement.

"It . . . is not true that the Hawks are gunning for Minister Pravin Gordhan. It is also not true that any official from the Hawks briefed the former Minister of Police‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ of any investigation against Minister Pravin Gordhan nor provide him with any information detailing developments and so-called compelling evidence."

Earlier this month‚ former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and two other officials announced that the Hawks had served them with a summons relating to a report by auditors KPMG regarding a rogue spy unit in the revenue service.

On Tuesday‚ the Hawks statement merely confirmed: "The DPCI and the National Prosecuting Authority have formally charged three accused persons – Mr Ivan Pillay‚ Mr Johann van Loggerenberg and Mr Andries Janse van Rensburg – and have been issued with summons to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on April 9‚ 2018 on alleged charges of corruption and contravention of the Rica Act."

Last year‚ KPMG withdrew all of its findings‚ recommendations and conclusions around its report into the Sars so-called "rogue spy unit". The report was partly instrumental in the downfall of former finance minister Gordhan‚ who was accused of knowing and endorsing the "rogue unit".