IN FULL | Life Esidimeni arbitration handed down by Moseneke
20 March 2018 - 11:00
Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke made damning observations in his arbitration award on Monday about the sheer lack of official accountability for the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
Senior provincial heath officials had lied‚ played the victim‚ abused their power and knowingly violated the rights of mentally ill patients and their families because the instruction had come “from above”‚ he said in a summary of evidence presented to the arbitration hearings.
Read the full award below:
Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke announced his judgment on the Life Esidimeni victims on Monday March 19 2018, awarding the families R1.2-million each.