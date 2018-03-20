IN FULL | Life Esidimeni arbitration handed down by Moseneke

Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke made damning observations in his arbitration award on Monday about the sheer lack of official accountability for the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Senior provincial heath officials had lied‚ played the victim‚ abused their power and knowingly violated the rights of mentally ill patients and their families because the instruction had come “from above”‚ he said in a summary of evidence presented to the arbitration hearings.