IN MEMES: How will I get to work? Mzansi reacts to the #TaxiStrike

How am I going to get to work?

This was the question many social media users posed as they braced for a planned strike by the taxi industry in the City of Ekurhuleni on Tuesday morning.

The city announced it would also be suspending its bus services due to the strike.

Meanwhile, OR Tambo International Airport management advised passengers travelling to the airport of possible disruptions to road access by protesting taxi drivers.

