IN MEMES: How will I get to work? Mzansi reacts to the #TaxiStrike
How am I going to get to work?
This was the question many social media users posed as they braced for a planned strike by the taxi industry in the City of Ekurhuleni on Tuesday morning.
The city announced it would also be suspending its bus services due to the strike.
Meanwhile, OR Tambo International Airport management advised passengers travelling to the airport of possible disruptions to road access by protesting taxi drivers.
Twitter users of course were quick to share their concerns the best way they knew how:
#TaxiStrike— Oageng Cantona (@OagengCantona) March 20, 2018
Me: Boss, I'm not coming to work today because there is a taxi
strike here in Kempton Park.
Boss : In your CV you mentioned Running 🏃as your number 1 hobby... We will see each other at 7h30am at work... Bye
Eish, today I'm going to be fired... Strue pic.twitter.com/eSeEQbLqf0
When the Taxi bosses are making a joke that is not funny but you have to laugh because they are your employers #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/Q0BpvJmpZ3— Game_Changer (@just_Y_Fiesta) March 20, 2018
This one has been crying for cabinet post for the past 6months. He's now Transport minister & there's #TaxiStrike. Where is he now? pic.twitter.com/S79FIT8YPA— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) March 20, 2018
No taxi... No bus... No train... To kempton park... No local around Tembisa #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/uyfx6mEht4— Freedom Bleasings Malema (@BleasingsZA) March 20, 2018
Taxis from Ekurhuleni townships to Joburg operating as usual. Only ones to Kempton Park/Isando and Germiston are affected. Tembisa and Katlehong are you ok? #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/tKA6Vb1v8g— Madiepetsane Motaung (@madiepetsane2) March 20, 2018
This is how kempton park looks like today..no work😢😢#TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/zmVMlB1Y9E— Xichavo Mabaso (@mabaso_xichavo) March 20, 2018
#TaxiStrike— Ma_Euza (@EuniciaMotha) March 20, 2018
Eish son, I really needed to be at work today. pic.twitter.com/GlHNvVeF90
#TaxiStrike guys how can you strike when I just received a final warning for late coming pic.twitter.com/BqJy44ZI5w— 👑👑RÔYÅL ÕZZĪË 👑👑 (@Ozzie_mbuso) March 20, 2018
#TaxiStrike am not going to work pic.twitter.com/jDsPq4rnsr— Sandra (@Sandra39511604) March 20, 2018
So we can't make an excuse not to come to work around here because of the #taxistrike. They actually organise transport to fetch everybody from home....yeheni 😔😥— Zamantungwa🌻 (@Desiree_Zama) March 20, 2018