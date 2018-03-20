South Africa

IN MEMES: How will I get to work? Mzansi reacts to the #TaxiStrike

20 March 2018 - 08:06 By TimesLIVE
Image: Arrive Alive

How am I going to get to work?

This was the question many social media users posed as they braced for a planned strike by the taxi industry in the City of Ekurhuleni on Tuesday morning.

The city announced it would also be suspending its bus services due to the strike.

Meanwhile, OR Tambo International Airport management advised passengers travelling to the airport of possible disruptions to road access by protesting taxi drivers.

Twitter users of course were quick to share their concerns the best way they knew how:

