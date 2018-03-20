McBride off the hook on abuse rap

South Africa

Robert McBride. File photo
The State has provisionally withdrawn its case against Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride for allegedly assaulting a family member‚ EWN news reports.

No reason was given in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

TimesLive reports that McBride was arrested in August last year after a relative claimed he had threatened her life after throttling her and punching her in the face.

He retaliated by saying he wanted the case to go to court so he could clear his name.

“I deny that I assaulted her and that she had any injuries when I left her...” McBride said in a statement released soon after the alleged incident became public.

He has been out on bail of R10‚000 since the case was brought to court. He had faced a charge of child abuse and an alternate charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In the statement‚ McBride claimed the case was opened by a woman who had unsuccessfully asked him to squash a traffic fine.

He said in the statement that he had become concerned about the relative's school marks and "somewhat rebellious" behaviour and that he had berated her‚ but never assaulted her.

McBride explained in the statement that the girl was seated directly behind him in the car and that it would have been impossible for him to drive‚ assault and throttle her at the same time.

