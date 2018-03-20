The state has called for nothing less than direct imprisonment‚ without the option of a fine‚ for a woman whose racist tirade was caught on camera two years ago.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba was presenting closing arguments on sentencing in the case of Vicki Momberg‚ who was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria last year.

Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being the victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg. She hurled the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist following her ordeal. Her tirade was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.

Presenting his closing arguments before the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday‚ Baba said Momberg had not shown remorse.

Baba said Momberg was asked during the trial whether she had any regret over what she had done. Her response was that anyone could determine remorse differently.

Baba said a pre-sentence report prepared by a probation officer had found that Momberg had shown more racial bias towards black people.