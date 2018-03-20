South Africa

Undertakers raise money to pay Zuma’s legal fees

20 March 2018 - 06:15 By Bongani Mthethwa
Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus, former President Jacob Zuma and National Funeral Parlour Association president Muzi Hlengwa at the National Parlour Association gala dinner at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Do not fear when the funeral undertaker is here.

The National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) has vowed to come to former president Jacob Zuma’s rescue‚ launching a campaign to raise funds to foot his legal bill.

Nafupa-SA is the controversial organisation that recently hosted a gala dinner to honour the former president for reviving radical economic transformation and promoting expropriation of land without compensation.

It describes itself on its Facebook page as a “funeral association representing the majority of the black and previously disadvantaged funeral businesses”.

Nafupa-SA president Muzi Hlengwa told Times Select they had already kicked off their campaign to help raise funds for Zuma’s legal battle as they could not allow “Msholozi to fall victim to wild dogs – because we strongly believe that he is being attacked solely for advocating radical economic transformation and land expropriation”.

