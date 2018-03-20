Undertakers raise money to pay Zuma’s legal fees

Do not fear when the funeral undertaker is here.

The National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) has vowed to come to former president Jacob Zuma’s rescue‚ launching a campaign to raise funds to foot his legal bill.

Nafupa-SA is the controversial organisation that recently hosted a gala dinner to honour the former president for reviving radical economic transformation and promoting expropriation of land without compensation.

It describes itself on its Facebook page as a “funeral association representing the majority of the black and previously disadvantaged funeral businesses”.

Nafupa-SA president Muzi Hlengwa told Times Select they had already kicked off their campaign to help raise funds for Zuma’s legal battle as they could not allow “Msholozi to fall victim to wild dogs – because we strongly believe that he is being attacked solely for advocating radical economic transformation and land expropriation”.

