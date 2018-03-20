South Africa

Violent protests block Cape Town freeway

20 March 2018 - 15:55 By Petru Saal
A truck was set alight as a violent protest shut down traffic on the N7 Northbound before Potsdam.
Image: Twitter/ Cape Town FMS ‏@CapeTownFreeway

Cape Town commuters were urged to avoid part of the N7 freeway due to violent protest action on Tuesday.

The highway was temporarily closed - and then reopened - near the suburb of Dunoon‚ where reports earlier in the day indicated that police were called to deal with an alleged land invasion incident.

A truck ran into trouble across the highway while trying to avoid protesters and was engulfed in flames.

City of Cape Town traffic department spokesman Maxine Bezuidenhout said‚ “A truck jack-knifed. He saw the protests and tried to make a U-turn.”

Bezuidenhoudt said various incoming roads to the N7 had to be closed and vehicles were turned away.

“Potsdam Road closed between Malibongwe Road and Killarney Avenue due to rubble and stone throwing‚” she said.

Road safety Twitter handle @1SecondLater posted‚ “SAPS and Land Invasion Units going into Du Noon to demolish/remove illegal dwellings. It is expected that the area will become volatile. Avoid the area as well as the N7 Du Noon area. Please use alternate routes.”

SAPS spokesman Sinathi Joni said police had to deal with “unrest behind a primary school in Dunoon‚ Milnerton”.

“According to information‚ protesters are throwing stones at motorists in the Potsdam road and a truck was set alight. No arrests made so far.”

