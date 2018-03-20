South Africa

Woman seriously injured after vehicle reverses over her

20 March 2018
Image: iStock

A woman believed to be in her 60s sustained serious injuries after a vehicle reversed over her in a driveway in Farrarmere‚ Benoni on Monday afternoon.

When paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 4:30pm the woman was still trapped underneath the vehicle. The paramedics lifted the vehicle by using their own carjacks and also some that were supplied by the public and members of the local CPF. She was then removed from under the vehicle and was found to be in a serious condition.

The woman was treated on the scene by paramedics before being airlifted by medical helicopter to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known‚ said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

