South Africa

SABC crew caught between PAC factions

21 March 2018 - 13:10 By Timeslive
SABC was live from Sharpeville on #HumanRightsDay .. The photos that I post this morning will reflect the mood where on this day in 1960 - 69 people were brutally massacred and 200 injured during a peaceful protest against pass laws...
Image: Leanne Manas via Twitter

SABC broadcaster Leanne Manas tweeted: “Abrupt and frightening end to our broadcast from Sharpeville cemetery as two factions of the PAC stormed in front of our cameras and started threatening each other violently. Thanks to amazing crew for shielding and running me out of there! Ducked a few blows. See y’all tomorrow.”

The SABC was broadcasting from Sharpeville in commemoration of Human Rights Day on Wednesday.

Human Rights Day commemorates the anti-pass demonstration outside the Sharpeville police station near Vereeniging on March 21‚ 1960 where 69 people were killed and close to 200 people were injured. Protesters marched to the police station to hand over their passes and demanded an end to the pass laws before the police opened fire on the crowd.

SABC journalist Aldrin Sampear tweeted: “PAC has two factions marching in opposite directions on one road in Sharpville‚ commemorating the same.”

Twitter users also weighed in on the issue.

