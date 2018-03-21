SABC crew caught between PAC factions
SABC broadcaster Leanne Manas tweeted: “Abrupt and frightening end to our broadcast from Sharpeville cemetery as two factions of the PAC stormed in front of our cameras and started threatening each other violently. Thanks to amazing crew for shielding and running me out of there! Ducked a few blows. See y’all tomorrow.”
The SABC was broadcasting from Sharpeville in commemoration of Human Rights Day on Wednesday.
The youngest victim of the #SharpevilleMassacre. James was just 12 years old and on his way home from school when he got caught up in the crowds and was gunned down.. #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/u0iYGAxEGr— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) March 21, 2018
A row of modest tombstones for the victims of the #SharpevilleMassacre #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/Sh5nBKwtGR— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) March 21, 2018
Human Rights Day commemorates the anti-pass demonstration outside the Sharpeville police station near Vereeniging on March 21‚ 1960 where 69 people were killed and close to 200 people were injured. Protesters marched to the police station to hand over their passes and demanded an end to the pass laws before the police opened fire on the crowd.
SABC journalist Aldrin Sampear tweeted: “PAC has two factions marching in opposite directions on one road in Sharpville‚ commemorating the same.”
Twitter users also weighed in on the issue.
#HumanRightsDay #Sharpeville PAC members singing at the grave site, remembering all the lives lost on this day in 1960 #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/o19KwsPUKj— Mbali Sibanyoni (@MbaliSibanyoni) March 21, 2018
Prof Mangaliso Sobukwe and all forebears of Pan Afrikanist Congress of Azania are turning in their graves. When will Afrikans start to stand united? It's a sad thing to happen on such a glorious day where many lost their lives so we can be free— Choaro Tim Timothy (@choa_timothy) March 21, 2018
For 365 days the PAC is dead under a rock, come this day, that they should have embodied and ran with , all they can do is fight among themselves. Over what? Nothing is left of this once mighty giant, sad.— Ngwana'skolo (@NgwanaSkolo) March 21, 2018
So sad. Each faction wants POWER. And the significance of the day fizzles away. Robert Sobukwe must be turning in his grave.— Lesiba Langa (@Lesibalangall) March 21, 2018