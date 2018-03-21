SABC crew caught between PAC factions

Human Rights Day commemorates the anti-pass demonstration outside the Sharpeville police station near Vereeniging on March 21‚ 1960 where 69 people were killed and close to 200 people were injured. Protesters marched to the police station to hand over their passes and demanded an end to the pass laws before the police opened fire on the crowd.

SABC journalist Aldrin Sampear tweeted: “PAC has two factions marching in opposite directions on one road in Sharpville‚ commemorating the same.”