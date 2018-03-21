Sharpeville massacre: Survivors say their dreams of better days are fading

Malita Tsolo, 82, helped an organiser disguise himself as a woman pretending to carry a baby while he handed out pamphlets to organise the protest march in Sharpeville 58 years ago.

Today she still remembers that day, when 69 people were killed by apartheid police, as if it was yesterday.

She was with the protesters who gathered at the Sharpeville police station on Monday morning, March 21 1960. Tsolo had been part of the underground structures which worked on the documentation, posters and other aspects of the march.

She was married to the older brother of Nyakane Tsolo, who was at the forefront of the Sharpeville march. Malita tried her best to keep out of the public eye but on that fateful day she had to be at the police station where all her comrades were. She was a member of the Pan Africanist Congress and remains one even today.

She said early that Monday morning the organisers began closing the arterial roads to make sure that no one left for work as a lot of planning had gone into the march.

“I was a silent partner to Nyakane. I ensured that I keep material that police were not supposed to see. I used a pillowcase to hide the documents and other material.”

But while she was at the protest she was asked to go back to her home, not far from the police station, to check on two little children aged four and two, who were left there.

Less than 30 minutes after she arrived home, she heard a loud noise coming from the police station.