South Africa

203‚000 Cape Town households are water-saving heroes

22 March 2018 - 16:08 By Timeslive
Image: 123rf/ : Jaromír Chalabala

An extra 49‚000 households brought their water consumption below 6‚000 litres in February‚ the City of Cape Town said on Thursday.

A total of 203‚000 households across the city achieved the coveted dark green dot on the city council water map‚ which is updated monthly.


SPOTLIGHT: SA'S WATER CRISIS
Everything you need to know about the country's water woes

“This is a great way to celebrate World Water Day today‚” said a council statement.

Residential properties using less than 10‚500 litres per month are indicated on the map with green dots — light green for consumption between 6‚000 and 10‚500 litres and dark green below 6‚000.

“With the immediate threat of Day Zero having been averted for now‚ we still need to stretch our water resources to the maximum to make it through the winter‚ and through another potentially harsh summer‚” said Xanthea Limberg‚ the mayoral committee member for water.

“Our predicament is that we do not know what kind of rainfall to expect. All of us‚ therefore‚ need to stick to 50 litres per person per day — rain or shine‚ and with or without an immediate Day Zero looming.

“We are required by the national Department of Water and Sanitation to bring our consumption down to 450 million litres per day. We haven’t quite reached this target yet but we know that Cape Town will again come together to do what needs to be done.”

You can check out the city's water map here.

WATCH | Theewaterskloof dam withers in 16 months

This is real‚ there is not much water left.
News
4 hours ago

Water saving measures in your home now a 'must have'

While government has declared the current drought a national disaster and is setting aside R6-billion to deal with the crisis‚ the battle for ...
News
9 hours ago

'Do not ration water to moms with newborns'

Babies who are bottle fed require 24 litres of clean water a day‚ the South African Breastmilk Reserve said on Monday.
News
3 days ago

World needs 'greener' water policies as demand rises: UN

Governments should focus on "greener" policies to improve the supply and quality of water as climate change and a growing global population threaten ...
News
3 days ago

Drought-stricken Cape Town counts the cost

Winemaker Marlize Jacobs looks out across the parched brown earth that sustains her award-winning vines, surveying the effects of the water crisis ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Trevor Manuel's son testifies at Cape Town murder trial South Africa
  2. Community healthcare workers want to be public servants South Africa
  3. Eskom wants a 30% price increase South Africa
  4. Serious problems found at Tower psychiatric hospital: Sasop South Africa
  5. Zulu prince tells of how queens prayed for his recovery from TB South Africa

Latest Videos

From chicken feathers to shampoo
Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now?
X