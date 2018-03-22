South Africa

'Eskom gravy train will continue‚' says former exec

22 March 2018 - 10:09 By Timeslive
Municipalities want to increase the price of power by 5% “with some adding more than the recommended 6.84% suggested by Nersa, said former senior Eskom executive Ted Blom.
Municipalities want to increase the price of power by 5% “with some adding more than the recommended 6.84% suggested by Nersa, said former senior Eskom executive Ted Blom.
Image: MARK WESSELS

Power utility Eskom wants to recover its losses by increasing tariffs by 30% before the end of the year.

This is according to former senior Eskom executive Ted Blom‚ from Mining and Energy Advisory.

“The public will merely continue funding the Eskom gravy train and the effects will compound over time. Eventually‚ exchange rates will be affected as excessive electricity costs make South Africa increasingly uncompetitive to the point where exports will cease.”

Blom said municipalities also want to increase the price of power by 5% “with some adding more than the recommended 6.84% suggested by Nersa”.

Blom said Eskom wants to do this by using loopholes in the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD) rules.

Gordhan plans sweeping changes for Eskom, Sanral and other SOEs

Extensive changes are in the offing at the country's troubled state-owned companies as new Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan moves to tackle ...
Business
1 day ago

Nersa invited public comment on Eskom’s request to increase tariffs to recover R66bn lost between 2014 and 2017 due to an “over-estimation of electricity sales and overspend on coal‚ gas and imports from 2014 to 2016”. The closing date for public comment is Friday.

Blom said Eskom would effectively never run at a loss because it recovered shortfalls via an annual Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) application.

The government describes the RCA as a “monitoring and tracking mechanism that compares certain uncontrollable costs and revenues assumed in the MYPD decision (made by Nersa) to actual costs and revenues incurred by Eskom”.

According to Blom‚ Eskom recovered “shortfalls in projections by increasing consumer’s tariffs the following year. This increase is over and above annual tariff increases”.

He added: “Traditionally‚ once these RCA increases are added to electricity tariffs and the funds recovered‚ prices are not readjusted back to normal. This practice then resumes the following year as Eskom once again overestimates their sales.”

Blom said Eskom still showed a bottom line profit of over R20 billion before the RCA claims from 2013 to 2016. Here is a breakdown of their finances:

2014 - R5.183bn net profit (+R10bn RCA) 2015 - R7.089bn net profit (+R19.18bn RCA) 2016 - R3.6bn net profit (+R23.6bn RCA) 2017 - R4.617bn net profit (+R23.8bn RCA)

Eskom wants permission to keep on polluting

Environmental groups are fuming after Eskom applied for another postponement to regulations that would reduce pollution from one of their power ...
News
2 days ago

Whistleblower Suzanne Daniels is living in fear after exposing Eskom

She has been vilified by colleagues and has been living in fear for her life.
News
4 days ago

Eskom again moves to suspend whistleblower Suzanne Daniels

Four days after a CCMA ruling that stated Eskom must reinstate whistleblower and suspended head of Legal Suzanne Daniels the power utility has ...
News
6 days ago

Two mining districts get lashed by Eskom over huge debts

With outstanding debts of R85-million and R65-million for electricity‚ two districts in the Northern Cape have been given notice by Eskom that will ...
Business
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Satirist trolls US VP Pence with gay rabbit bestseller World
  2. Five provinces in for heavy rain and flooding South Africa
  3. Listeriosis outbreak: No need to ban SA meats, says WHO South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Australia to forge ahead with plan to save white SA farmers World
  5. Pressure mounts on Putin over spy poisoning scandal World

Latest Videos

From chicken feathers to shampoo
Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now?
X