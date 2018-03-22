'Eskom gravy train will continue‚' says former exec

Power utility Eskom wants to recover its losses by increasing tariffs by 30% before the end of the year.

This is according to former senior Eskom executive Ted Blom‚ from Mining and Energy Advisory.

“The public will merely continue funding the Eskom gravy train and the effects will compound over time. Eventually‚ exchange rates will be affected as excessive electricity costs make South Africa increasingly uncompetitive to the point where exports will cease.”

Blom said municipalities also want to increase the price of power by 5% “with some adding more than the recommended 6.84% suggested by Nersa”.

Blom said Eskom wants to do this by using loopholes in the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD) rules.