If Eskom has its way‚ electricity prices will increase by more than 30% - but only if the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) grants Eskom wishes.

Eskom submitted three Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) applications to Nersa to try and recover R66-billion for over-expenditure and low sales in 2014/15‚ 2015/16 and 2016/17.

Eskom gave their projected sales and costs to Nersa as part of their RCA applications. Eskom can then retrospectively present the actual figures. If Nersa believes the costs were within Eskom’s control‚ the power utility has to pay for it. Otherwise‚ it is worked into tariff increases to recover it via consumers.

Former senior Eskom executive Ted Blom from Mining and Energy Advisors said if Nersa granted Eskom’s wishes‚ the public is funding the power utility’s “gravy train”.