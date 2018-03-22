“Cloudy and cold conditions together with an abundant influx of moisture will be brought about by a strong high-pressure system ridging behind the cold front‚ affecting the eastern coastline and adjacent interior of South Africa on Thursday. Similarly‚ cloudy and cold conditions will spread to the north-eastern parts of the country on Friday‚” said the weather service.

Tropically-sourced air from the northern areas of Botswana is the reason for the rain. “Due to the prolonged duration of this system and rainfall amounts exceeding 50mm in places over a large spatial coverage‚ ground infiltration capacity can be surpassed‚ leading to overland run-off and therefore a risk of incidents of localised flooding.

“Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected in the eastern parts of the Free State‚ in places in North-West‚ Gauteng‚ Highveld areas of Mpumalanga and in places in Kwa-Zulu Natal …. Heavy rain is expected to persist in Gauteng‚ the western parts of Mpumalanga‚ eastern parts of North-West as well as the eastern parts of the Free State on Friday‚” said the weather service.

Dam levels in the Western Cape on Tuesday were recorded at 22‚7% and the province was not expected to get rain.

