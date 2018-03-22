“During the investigation‚ it appeared that the Makweya was allegedly leaking confidential information about investigations to the targets in exchange for gratification. Further investigations lest the arresting team to his residence where confidential documents were seized‚” the Hawks said in a statement.

Makweya’s bail conditions included‚ among other things‚ that he must report at the local police station three times a week and hand in his passport to the investigating officer.

He is no longer a member of the Hawks administration as he subsequently resigned through his lawyer on March 20.

Acting Hawks head Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata warned that any member of the force who found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with.

“There will be no mercy for tainted members‚ as we are all supposed to have integrity beyond reproach‚” she said.