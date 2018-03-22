Former Hawk accused of trading case information for cash granted bail
A former Hawks administration clerk was granted bail in the Mahikeng Magistrate’s Court in a case involving allegations of leaking of information to criminals.
Thabo Makweya‚ 27‚ was arrested the by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit on March 12 for corruption and defeating the ends of justice. Makweya was granted R1‚000 bail following his appearance at the Mahikeng Magistrate Court on Thursday.
Makweya – who worked as an administration clerk at the Hawks’ Mmabatho Serious Organised Crime unit – was arrested following an investigation into a drug-related matter.
“During the investigation‚ it appeared that the Makweya was allegedly leaking confidential information about investigations to the targets in exchange for gratification. Further investigations lest the arresting team to his residence where confidential documents were seized‚” the Hawks said in a statement.
Makweya’s bail conditions included‚ among other things‚ that he must report at the local police station three times a week and hand in his passport to the investigating officer.
He is no longer a member of the Hawks administration as he subsequently resigned through his lawyer on March 20.
Acting Hawks head Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata warned that any member of the force who found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with.
“There will be no mercy for tainted members‚ as we are all supposed to have integrity beyond reproach‚” she said.