Joburg parks are getting safer and more user-friendly. A new initiative run by non-profit organisation Jozi Trails will see increased security‚ better signage and designated trails for cyclists‚ joggers‚ walkers and picnickers.

“There has been much concern about the user groups on the Braamfontein Spruit and the deterioration of trails used. User groups have a lot of conflict in certain areas of high traffic‚” said Louise Gordon‚ executive manager of business development of Joburg City Parks and Zoo.

The initiative‚ which has received an endorsement of City Parks‚ will see security patrolling the area‚ improved signage‚ maintenance of the trails and environmental management.

The community has been more than willing to get involved with companies donating bicycles for patrols and one security company offering their services for free.

“It’s amazing how many people coming forward wanting to help‚” said Albert van Urk‚ director of Jozi Trails.

24/7 Security Services is sponsoring four public safety ambassadors to patrol the area from 6am to 6pm on weekends.