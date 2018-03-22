Billionaire businesswoman Magda Wierzycka says she has abandoned Twitter following an avalanche of criticism over a tweet she posted to commemorate Human Rights Day on Wednesday.

Wierzykca‚ the CEO of investment firm Sygnia‚ tweeted an iconic photograph of Hector Pieterson who was shot and killed on 16 June 1976 during the Soweto uprisings with the caption “Let’s never forget 21 March 1960”‚ which is in fact the date of the Sharpeville massacre.

In a subsequent tweet Wierzycka apologised after deleting the photograph. She then tweeted a picture of Sharpeville‚ with a similar caption.