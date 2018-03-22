Nearly six weeks after a Cape Town couple were murdered in their southern suburbs home‚ police have yet to make arrests.

Nessie Peeva and Angelo Dimov were shot execution-style‚ with bullets to their foreheads‚ in their rented house in Heerengracht Road‚ Bergvliet‚ on February 12. Police bulletins on the investigation have not suggested any progress is being made.

In contrast‚ it took only a week to make an arrest in another high-profile murder in the same area. Gill Packham‚ 57‚ from Constantia‚ was found in her burned-out BMW at Diep River station on February 22‚ and just eight days later her husband Rob made his first court appearance.

The commander of the Cape Town cluster of police stations‚ Major-General Peter Jacobs‚ was present in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court and was seen consoling members of the Packham family and shielding them from the press.

He said he was providing personal oversight “because we don’t really get murders here”.

Public outcry over the murders of cake artist Peeva‚ 47‚ and Dimov‚ 50‚ has been as muffled as the silenced weapon used to kill them. Neighbours told TimesLIVE they were not anxious because this wasn’t a run-of-the-mill murder.