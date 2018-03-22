After struggling to find a lead actor for their new movie‚ producer Eric Abraham and director Oliver Hermanus have decided to broaden their search with nationwide auditions.

The young man they’re looking for will be between 16 and 20 and white. That’s because the film is set in 1981 and tells the story of Nicholas‚ a teenager conscripted into the apartheid South African Defence Force.

Describing the untitled movie as a “defiant coming-of-age story”‚ Hermanus and Abraham said it would span the lead character’s two years in the army‚ culminating in a tour to the Angolan border.

Hermanus said he wanted to tell “a hidden story of the generation of marginalised white men who had to endure the apartheid propaganda machine”.

He added: “For many‚ their conscription into the army destroyed them because it forcibly imprinted upon nearly one million white boys a diseased ideology of white supremacy‚ racial intolerance and the desire to eradicate homosexuality and communism from South African society.”