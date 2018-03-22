Waste picker killed by trash compactor

A waste picker was killed by a trash compactor vehicle at the New England landfill site in Pietermaritzburg. Nswaki Mahlakwane died on the scene when she was caught in the machine on Wednesday March 14.

Due to a strike at the morgue her body was only collected at about 10pm. Her younger brother‚ Mloyi Mahlakwane‚ said‚ “I waited from 9am for the morgue van to collect her body. Other [landfill] site employees helped me to build a shack. I had to protect her body from the heat.

“In the afternoon it started to rain. I was still standing waiting for help. The morgue van arrived about 10pm. It was the worst experience ever. She was my older sister. Seeing her helpless body lying on the dump for hours tarnished me. I could not leave her.”

Mahlakwane was 56 and came from Lesotho. She had been working as a waste picker on the landfill site since 2015. She lived in Swapo informal settlement.

“Both of us were waste pickers. We walked together to work. We collected cupboards‚ bottles and plastic containers‚” said Mloyi. “Every month we would go and sell to companies in town. It was not much but we paid rent and bought food. We were able to make R1 000‚ depending on how much waste we collected. We sold our items once every month.”