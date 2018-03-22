Listeriosis outbreak: No need to ban SA meats, says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against a trade ban on South African meat products as a result of the on-going Listeria outbreak.

"WHO does not currently recommend any trade related measures in relation to the current outbreak of listeriosis in South Africa‚ other than the recall of products identified as sources of infection‚" the organisation said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Nearly 200 South Africans died since January last year as a result of ready-to-eat meat products that were widely consumed in the country and may have been exported to two West African countries and 14 members of the South African Development Community.