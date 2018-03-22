Following his re-arrest‚ it was unclear whether political prisoner Shadrack Doshani‚ known as Kenny Motsamai‚ would ever get out of jail again.

After a year on parole‚ the Department of Correctional Services on Thursday announced that Motsamai's parole had been revoked after he broke certain conditions.

"Motsamai is a lifer and therefore his sentence does not have a determination‚" said department spokesperson‚ Mocheta Monama.

"His files will be resubmitted to the minister in three months’ time for reconsideration [of parole]. The reconsideration will be determined by his cooperation to attend therapeutic programmes with the social workers and psychologists‚ as set out by the minister‚" Monama said.

Motsamai is being kept at the Boksburg Correctional Facility and has been there since his re-arrest last month.