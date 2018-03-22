An Mtunzini teenager who stands accused of having had a hand in the abduction and disappearance of Britons Rod and Rachel Saunders will remain behind bars until the culmination of his trial.

Themba Xulu’s application for bail was denied by magistrate Vallaraman Kathuravaloo in the Verulam Regional Court on Thursday.

The British couple‚ who have lived in Cape Town for a number of years‚ remain missing nearly six weeks after they disappeared in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Xulu‚ 19‚ and his co-accused Fatima Patel and Sayfydeen Aslam del Vecchio‚ are alleged to have kidnapped the couple‚ stolen their car and drained more than R700 000 from their bank accounts.

The latter two accused remain at the centre of the high-level terror probe‚ facing charges related to an alleged association with terror organisation Isis.

The learner‚ who was represented by Legal Aid attorney Mondli Mthethwa‚ is charged with theft‚ kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.