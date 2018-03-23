Heavy rain has flooded bridges across Johannesburg‚ prompting the city's roads agency to issue an alert for extreme caution.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) says these bridges have been affected by the heavy rain:

• Buccluech Street Bridge is currently closed to traffic

• Buccluech Avenue Bridge

• Dorothy Nyembe pedestrian Bridge has collapsed in Region D (Soweto Dobsonville). The Bridge had been closed.

• 12th Avenue Bridge‚

• Canterbury Bridge baldly affected. The bridge will be closed today.

• Belgrave Bridge is currently overtopping and the bridge is closed.

• Nancefield Street Bridge in Soweto is currently overtopping

• Mzilikazi Street Bridge is currently overtopping in Soweto

• Canning Street Bridge in Bramley is badly affected

• Third Avenue in Region A‚ Chartwell Bridge is badly affected and is over topping‚

• 118 Morkel Road Bridge in Lynhurst is badly affected