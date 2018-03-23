South Africa

Baby dies in Three Rivers car accident

23 March 2018 - 11:32 By Timeslive
A deadlycar accident on the R54 in Three Rivers in Vereeniging.
Image: ER24

A family is in mourning after a baby girl‚ believed to be one years old‚ was killed after a bakkie and a light motor vehicle collided on the R54 in Three Rivers in Vereeniging this morning.

Two other people were hurt in the crash at about 8am‚ said ER24's Ineke van Huyssteen

Paramedics found a woman entrapped in a Kia Picanto. Midvaal Fire and Rescue extricated the woman with the jaws of life. She sustained serious injuries.

The baby girl was also found in the Kia. She was declared dead on the scene.

The driver of the bakkie sustained moderate injuries.

ER24‚ and the provincial EMS‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

Police were on the scene for further investigations.

