Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) should continue to pay grant recipients who get their payments in cash for the next six months starting on April 1‚ the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday.

The judgment follows an urgent application by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) for a six-month extension of the CPS contract.

In its order‚ the court declared CPS and Sassa were under a constitutional duty to ensure payment of social grants to beneficiaries who are paid in cash.

The court it would give reasons for its decision at a later date.

The contract Sassa currently has with CPS was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court in 2014.

But in March last year‚ the court extended the invalid CPS contract to March 31 this year after the agency failed to find a new contractor to pay social grants from April 1 last year.

In Friday’s application‚ Sassa said it had managed to make arrangements for three of the four categories of beneficiaries of social grants to be serviced by entities other than CPS. But the agency had failed to procure a supplier to ensure payment of social grants to some 2.5 million beneficiaries who receive their grants as cash payments.

Sassa said this category included people who were illiterate‚ elderly and the disabled and who did not use banks.

CPS said in its answering affidavit that while it preferred not to provide any payment services beyond March 31 until its position was regularised by a lawful tender process‚ it remained willing and able to provide whatever payment services to ensure the uninterrupted payment of grants.

But CPS director Nunthakumarin Pillay said providing the cash payment services at the current price would cause CPS to incur a considerable loss over the six-month period.