The High Court in Pretoria has ordered Cash Paymaster Services to pay back the R316-million it received from South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) for the registration and payment of grant beneficiaries‚ Corruption Watch said on Friday.

The money has to be paid back with interest.

"Corruption Watch celebrates the judgment handed down today by Judge Moroa Tsoka ordering Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to pay back‚ in full‚ the R316‚447‚361.41 received from Sassa‚ with interest accrued since June 2014 until the date of payment‚" the group said in a statement.

“This judgment reinforces the immense importance of procurement processes as a bulwark against corruption and maladministration‚” said David Lewis‚ Corruption Watch’s executive director.