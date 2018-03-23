A four-year-old boy is alleged to have been behind a blaze that damaged property at Everham Place in Westham‚ Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The Reaction Unit SA said it was called to the scene earlier this morning amid reports of a blaze.

"Upon arrival‚ the upper level of the home was found engulfed in flames. Reaction officers evacuated occupants from two flats attached to the burning home due to the flames and smoke spread through the building‚" a statement from the unit read.

"Firemen are currently on scene and in the process of extinguishing the blaze."

A 58-year-old woman and her 4-month-old grandson were treated by medics on the scene for smoke inhalation.

"It is alleged that a four-year-old boy was seen playing with a box of matches in one of the bedrooms when the fire started‚" said the unit.