South Africa

Four-year-old boy may have been fire starter at Phoenix flats

23 March 2018 - 12:22 By Naledi Shange
The Reaction Unit SA said it was called to the scene earlier this morning amid reports of a blaze.
The Reaction Unit SA said it was called to the scene earlier this morning amid reports of a blaze.
Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

A four-year-old boy is alleged to have been behind a blaze that damaged property at Everham Place in Westham‚ Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The Reaction Unit SA said it was called to the scene earlier this morning amid reports of a blaze.

"Upon arrival‚ the upper level of the home was found engulfed in flames. Reaction officers evacuated occupants from two flats attached to the burning home due to the flames and smoke spread through the building‚" a statement from the unit read.

"Firemen are currently on scene and in the process of extinguishing the blaze."

A 58-year-old woman and her 4-month-old grandson were treated by medics on the scene for smoke inhalation.

"It is alleged that a four-year-old boy was seen playing with a box of matches in one of the bedrooms when the fire started‚" said the unit.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Don't tow like this man over the holidays South Africa
  2. Concourt orders CPS to pay cash grant beneficiaries for 6 months South Africa
  3. Fourth arrest in KZN terror cell and missing couple mystery South Africa
  4. So were all those Woolies hams just plain old Enterprise in fancy packs? Consumer Live
  5. Thieves target 3 Pretoria schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Heavy flooding hits Centurion
From chicken feathers to shampoo
X